Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mesoblast from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mesoblast from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.71.
MESO stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 3.60.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.
Mesoblast Company Profile
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.
