Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mesoblast from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mesoblast from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.71.

MESO stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 3.60.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 242.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

