Metadium (META) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Metadium has a market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $96,876.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Metadium token can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00069956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00181420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00027655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.01044984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bytex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.