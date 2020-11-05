Michelle S. Hickox Sells 1,056 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $55,968.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

