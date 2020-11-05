Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

