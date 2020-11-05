Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,713 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 25,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 88,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.