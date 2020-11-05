MKM Partners Boosts Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $28.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $8.05 on Thursday, reaching $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 348,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. Upwork has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $27,134.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $86,577.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,292.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,582 shares of company stock worth $678,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,732,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Upwork by 177.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,478,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after buying an additional 945,735 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $11,500,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 182.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 680,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

