Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTEM. BidaskClub cut Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $516.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.30.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $6,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,477,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,951,000 after buying an additional 566,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 539,289 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Molecular Templates by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,345,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 520,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

