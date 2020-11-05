Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.27. 125,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 339,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $516.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.30.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $6,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 6.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Molecular Templates by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Molecular Templates by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

