Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Mondelez International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

