Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Mondelez International updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.55 EPS.
NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.
In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
