Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Cut by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 49.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,826 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $82.72 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.43.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $911,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

