Morgan Stanley Boosts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $17.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

