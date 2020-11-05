Morgan Stanley Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $159.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of QCOM opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

