Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (MEC.AX) (ASX:MEC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (MEC.AX) (ASX:MEC) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (MEC.AX)’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
In related news, insider Jack Lowenstein bought 102,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,781.01 ($71,272.15). Insiders purchased a total of 185,865 shares of company stock valued at $181,617 in the last quarter.
Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (MEC.AX) Company Profile
Featured Story: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (MEC.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (MEC.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.