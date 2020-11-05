Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (MEC.AX) (ASX:MEC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (MEC.AX) (ASX:MEC) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (MEC.AX)’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Get Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (MEC.AX) alerts:

In related news, insider Jack Lowenstein bought 102,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,781.01 ($71,272.15). Insiders purchased a total of 185,865 shares of company stock valued at $181,617 in the last quarter.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (MEC.AX) Company Profile

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in derivatives. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. It invests in value, growth, and momentum stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (MEC.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (MEC.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.