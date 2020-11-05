Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $8.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 350,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 94,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

