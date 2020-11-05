MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.24. 101,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 166,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTBC. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MTBC from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MTBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of MTBC from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of MTBC to $10.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on MTBC from $8.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MTBC, Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kimberly J. Blanche sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $52,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 46.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MTBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MTBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MTBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in MTBC by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 259,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in MTBC during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTBC Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTBC)

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

