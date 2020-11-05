N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Shares Gap Up to $59.00

Shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.00, but opened at $64.50. N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) shares last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 10,777,037 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $144.29 million and a PE ratio of 6.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.70, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

About N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

