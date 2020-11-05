N4 Pharma Plc (N4P.L) (LON:N4P) Shares Gap Up to $6.75

N4 Pharma Plc (N4P.L) (LON:N4P) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $7.15. N4 Pharma Plc (N4P.L) shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 2,293,877 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 16.84 and a current ratio of 16.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16.

N4 Pharma Plc (N4P.L) (LON:N4P) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (0.48) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops and licenses novel therapeutic products pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It reformulates marketed generic drugs; and improves delivery of novel and existing vaccines and therapeutics. The company is developing Sildenafil for use in treating erectile dysfunction; Sartans for the treatment of hypertension; Aprepitant for use in oncology and pain relief; and Aprepitant for the treatment of premature ejaculation.

