Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($18.50) EPS.

NBR stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a market cap of $281.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $167.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.96.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

