National Bank Financial Raises Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$104.00

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$80.00 to C$89.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

EQB opened at C$93.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$44.57 and a 1 year high of C$121.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.21.

In other news, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 7,032 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.25, for a total value of C$550,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780 shares in the company, valued at C$61,035. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 486 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total value of C$40,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at C$82,716.90. Insiders sold 12,518 shares of company stock worth $1,006,488 over the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

