National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.27 million.National Vision also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.53-0.57 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $43.69 on Thursday. National Vision has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -118.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 100.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.
See Also: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.