National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.27 million.National Vision also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.53-0.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $43.69 on Thursday. National Vision has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -118.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 100.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded National Vision from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on National Vision from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Vision has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.70.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

