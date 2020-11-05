Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Trading Up 7.1%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)’s share price was up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 123,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 151,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $265.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

