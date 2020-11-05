Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Containers had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.82%.

NMCI opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Navios Maritime Containers has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Navios Maritime Containers alerts:

About Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Containers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.