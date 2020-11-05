NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.71.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -810.80 and a beta of 0.80.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $10,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,570,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 37,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $1,410,605.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,215.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,150 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,268 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.