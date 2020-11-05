NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,179,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 678,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 817,809 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,527,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 632,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 259.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 769,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 203,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $341.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

