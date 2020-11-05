NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Releases Earnings Results

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. NeoPhotonics updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.23–0.13 EPS.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $341.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

