Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 148,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,549,980,000 after buying an additional 161,395 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $496.95 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.14 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $219.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.39.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 15,017 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.19, for a total value of $7,271,081.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,636.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,304 shares of company stock worth $169,542,968 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

