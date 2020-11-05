Neumann Capital Management LLC Buys 840 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 72,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 55,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 51,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

