Neumann Capital Management LLC Buys 856 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 37.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,538.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,086 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,975,000 after buying an additional 944,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,932,000 after buying an additional 787,617 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,771,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,316,000 after acquiring an additional 518,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

