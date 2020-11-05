Neumann Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,420 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APTV opened at $99.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $103.15.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.72.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

