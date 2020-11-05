Neumann Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $388.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $403.63 and its 200 day moving average is $396.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.