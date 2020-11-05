Neumann Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Neumann Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth $294,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 129.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 166,921 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE UNM opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.