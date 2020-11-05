Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,988,638,000 after buying an additional 4,984,471 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,922,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,698.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,539,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $65.43 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

