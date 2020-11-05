Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,295,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 320,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 71,960 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $85.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.