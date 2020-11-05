Neumann Capital Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after buying an additional 1,031,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,831,000 after purchasing an additional 508,897 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,136,000 after purchasing an additional 359,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $40,978,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $131.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

