Neumann Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 1.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW opened at $88.11 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Stephens lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.