Neumann Capital Management LLC Purchases 450 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 522.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.43 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $69.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68.

