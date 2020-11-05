Neumann Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,588 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

