Neumann Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $131.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.96. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $136.98.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

