Neumann Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Neumann Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,258,000 after purchasing an additional 887,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

COP opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

