Neumann Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,267,000 after buying an additional 2,245,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,476 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,782,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,132,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,442.7% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 561,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 548,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB opened at $192.56 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $199.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.20.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.