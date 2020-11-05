NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NexTier Oilfield Solutions updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:NEX opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $415.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.39. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.