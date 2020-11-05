Nimiq 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and $1.15 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14,853.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.69 or 0.02737923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.52 or 0.01652876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00377202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.00768725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00033110 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00360652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,577,166,643 coins and its circulating supply is 6,833,416,643 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

