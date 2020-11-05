NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 6.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.50. Approximately 216,491,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 92,871,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on NIO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. CICC Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 807.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

