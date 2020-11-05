NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares were up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 193,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 465,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NNBR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CJS Securities raised shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. NN had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $150.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.48 million. On average, analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NN by 464.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NN by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NN by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NN by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

