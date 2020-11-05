Nord/LB Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) a €25.00 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.23 ($35.56).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €26.22 ($30.85) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.07. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1-year high of €32.90 ($38.71). The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 30.56.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

