Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $25.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.69.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. KeyCorp cut their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.
Shares of JWN opened at $12.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.52. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $43.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 30,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 7.1% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Nordstrom by 10.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 135.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.
