Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $25.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. KeyCorp cut their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of JWN opened at $12.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.52. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 30,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 7.1% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Nordstrom by 10.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 135.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

