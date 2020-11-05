North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 920 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 91,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

