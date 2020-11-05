Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25 to $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Northwest Natural from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $71,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,623.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

