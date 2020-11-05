NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) vs. Innergex Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:INGXF) Financial Contrast

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) and Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Innergex Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NorthWestern and Innergex Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 12.74% 7.89% 2.72% Innergex Renewable Energy -16.41% -1.69% -0.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NorthWestern and Innergex Renewable Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.16 $202.12 million $3.42 15.73 Innergex Renewable Energy $419.79 million 7.77 -$21.13 million N/A N/A

NorthWestern has higher revenue and earnings than Innergex Renewable Energy.

Dividends

NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Innergex Renewable Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. NorthWestern pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NorthWestern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innergex Renewable Energy has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NorthWestern and Innergex Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 0 1 0 0 2.00 Innergex Renewable Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33

NorthWestern presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.24%. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus price target of $25.13, indicating a potential upside of 34.33%. Given Innergex Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innergex Renewable Energy is more favorable than NorthWestern.

Summary

NorthWestern beats Innergex Renewable Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation. As of May 14, 2020, it had interests in 69 operating facilities with a net installed capacity of 2,656 megawatt (MW), including 37 hydroelectric facilities, 26 wind farms, and six solar farms, as well as six development projects with net installed capacity of 295 MW and prospective projects with gross installed capacity of 7,131 MW. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

