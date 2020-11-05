Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 73.42%.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $73.81.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

